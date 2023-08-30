Starfield Premium Edition to drop this week

Microsoft Corp. this week will release the Starfield Premium Edition for Xbox Series X|S and the PC.

The Starfield Premium Edition, to be released Sept. 1, will include the Starfield Base Game, Shattered Space Story Expansion, 5 Days Early Access, Constellation Skin Pack, and Access to Starfield Digital Artbook and Original Soundtrack.

It sells at $99.99.

Developed by Bethesda Game Studios, Starfield is an open-world RPG to include space exploration, combat, infiltration, quests, and ship customization.

Weaponry will include long-range rifles, laser weapons, demolitions in Zero G environments.

The final game will include more than 1000 planets, space dogfights, and crafting.

It will be sold Sept. 6.