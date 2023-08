Sony Corp. this week will conclude the Under $20 Sale for the PlayStation 5 and the PlayStation 4.

The sale discounts select titles to under $20.

Discounted titles include Diablo II: Resurrected, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Cities: Skylines, Gran Turismo Sport, BioShock: The Collection, Dirt 5, Code Vein, Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood, and One Piece World Seeker.

The sale ends Aug. 30.