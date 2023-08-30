Exoprimal No. 16 in U.S. sales

Circana, Inc. this month said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Exoprimal for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC ranked as a best-selling title in the latest domestic retail data.

In July, Exprimal ranked as the No. 16 best-selling software title based on dollar sales.

Exoprimal is a third-person team-based online multiplayer title in which users battle waves of dinosaurs.

The main game mode, Dino Survival, includes 5v5 competitive matches to complete objectives before the rival squad.

The final game includes firearm weaponry and defensive options.

It sells at $59.99.