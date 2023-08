Sony Corp. this week will conclude the August Savings Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select tiles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Dead Island 2 Gold Edition, F1 23, Diablo II: Resurrected, Assasin’s Creed Valhalla, The Callisto Protocol, Sniper Elite 5, Story of Seasons: A Wonderlife Life, Dying Light Stay Human, and The King of Fighters XV.

The sale ends Aug. 30.