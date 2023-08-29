Pikmin 4 No. 6 in U.S. sales

Circana, Inc. this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Pikmin 4 for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a best-selling title in the latest domestic retail data.

In July, Pikmin 4 ranked as the No. 6 best-selling software title based on dollar sales.

In Pikmin 4, users can command plantlike creatures to overpower enemies. New are brand new Ice Pikmin to freeze enemies and the environment.

In addition, the latest entry will include Oatchi, a dog that can smash obstacles and carry Pikmin.

Pikmin 4 sells at $59.99.