Street Fighter 6 No. 8 in U.S. sales

Circana Inc. this month said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Street Fighter 6 to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and the PC ranked as a best-selling title in the latest domestic retail data.

In July, Street Fighter 6 ranked as the No. 8 best-selling software title based on dollar sales.

Street Fighter 6 includes the new Drive System to perform five distinct techniques to enhance offense or defense, Modern Control Type for simplified controls, in-game commentary option, and three new foundational modes – Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub.

The final game includes Arcade Mode, online matches, Training Mode, and local versus battles.