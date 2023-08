Larian Studios this month said it will release Baldur’s Gate 3 to Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S in 2023.

The Xbox Series S version will not include split-screen co-op at launch. Microsoft said it will work with Larian Studios to explore the addition of the feature post launch.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a turn-based RPG that includes 12 classes fro the Dungeons & Dragons Player’s Handbook.

The final game includes online and local co-op for up to four users.