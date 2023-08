Sega Corp. this week said it will release Sonic Superstars for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC Oct. 18.

Sonic Superstars is a 2D action platform title that includes 3D graphics, new powers, new abilities, and an all-new setting.

The final game will include Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, and Amy for four-player local co-op functionality, a first in a Sonic title.

It will be sold at $59.99.