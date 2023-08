Microsoft Corp. this week said it will sell Xbox Series X Console Wraps for console customization.

The Xbox Series X Console Wraps are constructed with engineered fabric and feature Velcro enclosures.

Designs to be sold include Artic camo, Mineral camo (Nov. 10), and Starfield (Oct. 18).

The console wraps will be sold between $44.99 and $49.99 each exclusively at the Microsoft Store.