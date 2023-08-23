PlayStation Portal remote player to sell at $199.99

Sony Corp. this week announced the PlayStation Portal, a remote player to play PlayStation 5 titles via Wi-Fi.

The PlayStation Portal includes an 8-inch LCD screen that can render 1080 resolution at 60FPS. In addition, it includes a 3.5mm audio jack.

PSVR2 and PlayStation Plus cloud streaming titles are not supported.

The hardware will be sold in 2023 at $199.99.

Finally, Sony will sell a new Pulse Elite wireless headset and the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds at $149.99 and $199.99, respectively.