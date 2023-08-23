Nintendo Switch No. 2 in July U.S. sales

Circana, Inc. this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked third in hardware sales in the latest domestic retail data.

For the month of July, the Nintendo Switch ranked No. 2 in both unit and dollar sales.

In Q1, Nintendo reported revenue of $3.24 billion, up 50 percent from one year ago. Net profit totaled $1.26 billion, up 52 percent year-over-year.

For Q1, Nintendo sold 3.91 million Nintendo Switch units, up 13.9 percent from the year prior.

The hardware has sold 129.53 million units to date. Software sales totaled 1.08 billion units to date.

The company forecasts 15 million sold this fiscal year.

Mobile and IP-related revenue totaled $223 million, up 190 percent from the year prior due to the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie.