Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III previewed

Activision Blizzard Inc. this week previewed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and the PC.

The Campaign, to include free-form Open Combat Missions, will include the Zordaya Prison Complex in which Alpha, Bravo and Charlie teams conduct an operation in the Kastovian Sea.

Open Combat missions will include various methods to complete the mission including stealth, night-vision equipment, or suppressed weaponry.

The Multiplayer component will include all 16 launch maps from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009), Tac-Stance for tight spaces, new loadout customization.

The final game will include an open-world Zombies component.

It will be sold Nov. 10.