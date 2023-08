Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Maximum Games X Modus Games Publisher Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 90 percent.

Discounted titles include Ary and the Secret of Seasons, Bear With Me: The Lost Robots, Cris Tales, Override 2: Super Mech League, Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break, and Rustler.

The sale ends Aug. 28.