Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the THQN Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Wreckfest, AEW: Fight Forever Elite Edition, Biomutant, Way of the Hunter, Darksiders Genesis, Desperados III Deluxe Edition, Fade to Silence, Sine Mora, and This is the Police.

The sale ends Aug. 22.