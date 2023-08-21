The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom No. 3 in Japan

Famitsu this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a best-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between Aug. 7 and Aug. 13, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sold 15,768 units to rank at No. 3 in software sales in the period.

Tears of the Kingdom is the fastest-selling game in the history of The Legend of Zelda franchise. The title sold 10 million units at global retail and is the fastest-selling Nintendo game for any system.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, takes place on land and in the skies.

The final game includes platforming in new sky-based lands in multiple terrains and environments.