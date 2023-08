Larian Studios’ Balder’s Gate 3 this week ranked as the Top Seller at Valve Inc.’s Steam division due to strong demand.

This week, Balder’s Gate 3 ranked as the No. 1 Top Seller based on revenue.

Balder’s Gate 3 is a party-based RPG that includes an original story, online multiplayer functionality for up to four users, and seven Origin heroes.

It sells at $59.99.