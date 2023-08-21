Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon to battle PS5, Xbox, PC this week

August 21, 2023

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. this week will release Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon to Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and the PC.

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon is the latest entry in the third-person mech action series. The last installment, Armored Core V, was released in 2012.

In the title, corporations and resistance groups fight over control of a new energy source.

The final game includes single-player and multiplayer options.

It will be sold at $59.99.

