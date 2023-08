Microsoft Corp. this week is holding the Publisher Spotlight Series Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition, Cris Tales, Rainbow Six Extraction, UNO, and Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition.

The sale ends Aug. 29.