Xbox Game Pass drops Firewatch

NEWSPCTECHXBOXBS

Written by:

August 17, 2023

Microsoft Corp. this week released Firewatch to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Firewatch is a single-player first-person mystery title set in the Wyoming wilderness in which users must explore an unknown environment.

