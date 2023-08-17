Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review: An open and shut case

With the release of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.’s Galaxy Z Flip 5, the facts have become clear. The latest version of the flip phone is a proven winner with a larger cover screen that can extend the full use of the phone to the exterior case.

Spec wise, the Flip 5 is a minor update to the prior entry. It sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 8GB RAM, up to 512GB storage, and a 3700mAh battery. In addition, it includes the same solid 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz Infinity Flex Display and camera setup – 12MP Wide, 12MP Ultra Wide, 10MP Front Camera (the latter updated to f/2.2 aperture).

All of this, combined with the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 chassis protection and IPX8 water resistance relays a premium flagship experience.

But two major changes to the phone make the Flip 5 the best yet. A brand new Flex Hinge allows the device to fold completely flat to create zero gap between both ends of the screen. The result is a slimmer 15.1mm profile compared to the 17.1mm thickness of the former entry, and less chance for dust particles to flake to the interior display.

The second change is the larger 3.4-inch cover display or Flex Window. The Flex Window, is a Super AMOLED 60Hz Display that is now large enough to display informative widgets, take better selfies with the main cameras, and use any app without ever opening the phone.

Usage of any app from the Flex Window requires the installation of Good Lock from the Galaxy Store. After installation of that and the extension MultiStar, users can place a Launcher in the Flex Window to access any app. The ability to have full access to any app from the exterior rather than forcing the user to open the phone infinitely changes the Flip 5 experience.

Immediately after taking the phone out, users can make and answer phone calls, access emails, reply with a QWERTY keyboard, view video content, or play full games with touch input from the cover. In a sense, it transforms the device into another product, and one that allows the user to choose whether to open the device or not.

The freedom to not open the device won’t be lost on avid travelers where speed and efficiency are key. Accessing Google Maps, a boarding pass, or Samsung Pay right from the cover is a game changer.

There are a few reasons why customers may shy away from the Flip 5. While the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is more efficient, the 3700mAh battery can drain quickly when using the main screen. 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging are not the fastest and feel dated for the product. In addition, when folded the Flip 5 is twice as thick as a standard phone and weighs about 6.6 ounces. By comparison, the iPhone SE weighs 5.09 ounces and is 7.3mm in depth.

Still, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 is a robust improvement from the last entry. Armed with a better hinge and a Flex Window that opens up the full functionality to the exterior, Samsung has given its most compelling case to join the flip side.