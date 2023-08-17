PSN holds August Savings Sale

Sony Corp. this week is holding the August Savings Sale for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 at the PlayStation Network division.

The sale discounts select titles.

Discounted titles include Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Dead Island 2 Gold Edition, F1 2023, Bright Memory: Infinite, Diablo III: Eternal Collection, Metal Slug XX, Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden Bundle, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cowabunga Collection, The King of Fighters XV, and Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana.

The sale ends Aug. 30.