Xbox Game Pass drops Everspace 2

Written by:

August 15, 2023

Microsoft Corp. this week released Everspace 2 to Xbox Game Pass for Console and Cloud.

Everspace 2 is a single-player third-person shooter that includes RPG elements, mining and crafting.

The final game includes seven star systems.

