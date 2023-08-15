Xbox Game Pass drops Everspace 2

NOW LOADING…VIDEO GAMES AND TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Written by: NEWS DIVISION
August 15, 2023
Microsoft Corp. this week released Everspace 2 to Xbox Game Pass for Console and Cloud.
Everspace 2 is a single-player third-person shooter that includes RPG elements, mining and crafting.
The final game includes seven star systems.
