Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Activision Blizzard Multiplayer Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

This sale discounts select titles by up to 67 percent.

Discounted titles include Diablo Prime Evil Collection, Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition, Blizzard Arcade Collection, and Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition.

The sale ends Aug. 20.