Microsoft Corp. this week will conclude the Quakecon Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent off.

Discounted titles include Hi-Fi Rush, Deathloop, The Elder Scrols V: Skyrim, Fallout 76, DOOM, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Fallout 4, and Prey.

The sale ends Aug. 17.