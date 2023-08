Famitsu this month said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Final Fantasy XVI for the PlayStation 5 ranked in the top 20 sales in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between July 31 and Aug. 6, Final Fantasy XVI sold 3,513 units to rank at No. 17 in software sales in the period.

Final Fantasy XVI is an action RPG that includes protagonist Clive Rosfield in battles against enemy Eikons.

The final game includes a full arsenal of attacks and high-octane clashes.