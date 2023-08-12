PS4 No. 3 in Aug. 6 Japan data

Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 4 ranked as the No. 4 hardware in Japan in the latest data from the region.

Famitsu this week reported the PS4 sold 789 units between July 31 to Aug. 6 to rank at No. 4 in overall hardware sales.

Q1 revenue in the division totaled $5.37 billion, an increase of 28 percent from the year prior.

Operating income for the Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, totaled $342 million, a decrease of seven percent from one year ago.

Sony cited an increase in sales of non-first-party titles, increase in hardware sales, and impact of foreign exchange rates.

The PS5 and PS4 sold 56.5 million software units for the quarter.

PlayStation Network active users totaled 108 million. PlayStation Plus users totaled 47.4 million.