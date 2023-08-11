PS Plus Game Catalog Aug. 2023 previewed

August 11, 2023

Sony Corp. this week previewed the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for PS Plus Extra and Premium members in Aug. 2023.

New titles include Sea of Stars (PS5, PS4), Moving Out 2 (PS5, PS4), Destiny 2: The Witch Queen (PS5, PS4), Lost Judgment (PS5, PS4), Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed (PS5, PS4), Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition, Source of Madness (PS5, PS4), Cursed to Golf (PS5, PS4), Dreams (PS4), PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night (PS5, PS4), Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures (PS5, PS4), Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition (PS5, PS4), Spellforce III Reforced (PS4), and Midnight Fight Express (PS4).

Classic titles include MediEvil: Resurrection (PS5, PS4), Ape Escape: One the Loose (PS5, PS4), and Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice (PS5, PS4).

The titles will be released Aug. 15.

