Octopath Traveler II No. 33 in UK sales

GfK Chart-Track this week said Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.’s Octopath Traveler II for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch, and the PC ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending July 29, Octopath Traveler II ranked as the No. 33 best-selling boxed software title in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 30 the week prior.

Octopath Traveler II includes eight new travelers who will battle in the land of Solistia.

New features include the day and night toggle, unique latent powers, and crossed paths between two travelers.

The final game includes HD-2D graphics.