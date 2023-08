Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week is holding the Multiplayer Sale at the Nintendo eShop division.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 75 percent.

Discounted titles include Mario Party Superstars, Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak, Mario Strikers: Battle League, Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition, FIFA 23, Kirby Star Allies, Mario Tennis Aces, and Tetris Effect: Connected.

The sale ends Aug. 20.