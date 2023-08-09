Xbox Game Pass titles to leave service this month

Microsoft Corp. this month will remove select titles from the Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass service.

Titles to be removed Aug. 15 include Death Stranding (PC), Edge of Eternity (Console, PC, Cloud), Midnight Fight Express (Console, PC, Cloud), and Total War: Warhammer III (PC).

