Pikmin 4 No. 3 in UK sales

GfK Chart-Track this week said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Pikmin 4 for the Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending July 29, Pikmin 4 ranked No. 3 best-selling boxed software title in the All Formats Chart.

In Pikmin 4, users can command plantlike creatures to overpower enemies. New are brand new Ice Pikmin to freeze enemies and the environment.

In addition, the latest entry will include Oatchi, a dog that can smash obstacles and carry Pikmin.