Xbox Game Pass drops Broforce Forever

NEWS

Written by:

August 8, 2023

Microsoft Corp. this week released Broforce Forever to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Broforce Forever is a run-n-gun side-scroller that includes an expanded campaign, six new characters and four new challenge levels.

