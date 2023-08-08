Diablo IV No. 12 in UK sales

GfK Chart-Track this week said Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo IV for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S and the PC ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending July 29, Diablo IV ranked as the No. 12 best-selling boxed software title in the All Formats Chart.

It ranked at No. 10 the week prior.

Diablo IV is an open-world action RPG that includes procedurally generated dungeons, five classes, and online co-op for up to four players.

The final game includes cross-play and cross-progression functionality.