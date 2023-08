Amazon.com Inc. this week price cut Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 by $50 in a new sales initiative.

This week, the PS5 sells at $449.00, $50 off the $499.99 MSRP.

The standard PS5 console includes a disc drive to play physical game titles.

It has sold 40 million units at global retail.

Sony expects to sell 25 million PS5 units in fiscal year 2023.