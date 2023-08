SNK Corp. this week previewed Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, the sequel to Garou: Mark of the Wolves.

The trailer previews Rock Howard and Terry Bogard in a 1v1 bout. The characters yield all-new 3D character models with hand-drawn textures for a gritty aesthetic.

Garou: Mark of the Wolves, released in 1999, is a historic 2D fighting game in the Neo Geo library with unmatched sprite work and gameplay precision.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves will be released at a to-be-determined date.