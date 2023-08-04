Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart No. 7 Steam Weekly Top Seller

Sony Corp.’s Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ranked as a Weekly Top Seller in Valve Inc.’s Steam division post launch.

Between July 25 and Aug. 1, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart ranked as the No. 7 Weekly Top Seller based on revenue.

The PC version supports ray-tracing, ultra-wide monitors, unlocked frame rates, mouse and keyboard support, and customizable controls.

It sells at $59.99.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a new adventure in which Ratchet and Clank meet a new Lombax resistance fighter and must battle together to defeat the evil Dr. Nefarious.

New weapons include the Burst Pistol, Topiary Sprinkler and the Shatterbomb.