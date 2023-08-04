PS5 No. 1 hardware in June U.S. sales

Circana, Inc. this week said Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5 ranked first in video game hardware sales in the latest domestic retail data.

For the month of June, the PS5 ranked as the No. 1 best-selling video game hardware in both dollar and unit sales.

Sony sold 6.3 million PS5 units in Q4 ending Mar. 31, 2023.

It sold 19.1 million PS5 units in fiscal year 2022.

Operating income for the Game and Network Services division, which includes the PlayStation business, totaled $294 million, a decrease of 55.4 percent from one year ago.

Q4 revenue in the division totaled $8.11 billion, an increase of 61.3 percent from the year prior.

The PS5 and PS4 sold 68 million software units for the quarter, down from 70.5 million one year prior.

PlayStation Network active users totaled 108 million. PlayStation Plus users totaled 47.4 million.

Sony expects to sell 25 million PS5 units in fiscal year 2023.

PS5 sales totaled 40 million units to date.