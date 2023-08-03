Xbox Game Pass drops A Short Hike

NEWSPCXBOXBS

Written by:

August 3, 2023

Microsoft Corp. this week released A Short Hike to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

A Short Hike is a single-player exploration title in which users hike, climb and soar through mountainside landscapes.

Previous Story:
Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon No. 27 Steam Top Seller
Next Story:
Nintendo Q1 profit spikes from Zelda, Mario Movie demand

Comments are closed.