Nintendo Q1 profit spikes from Zelda, Mario Movie demand

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week recorded increased revenue and profit due to strong demand for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

In Q1, Nintendo reported revenue of $3.24 billion, up 50 percent from one year ago. Net profit totaled $1.26 billion, up 52 percent year-over-year.

For Q1, Nintendo sold 3.91 million Nintendo Switch units, up 13.9 percent from the year prior.

The hardware has sold 129.53 million units to date. Software sales totaled 1.08 billion units to date.

The company forecasts 15 million sold this fiscal year.

Mobile and IP-related revenue totaled $223 million, up 190 percent from the year prior due to the release of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. The film, released in Apr., grossed $1.35 billion at the box office.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom sold 18.51 million units in the quarter.