Exoprimal No. 25 Most Played Xbox title

Microsoft Corp. this week said Capcom Co., Ltd.’s Exoprimal for the Xbox Series X|S ranked as a Most Played Xbox title in the latest data from company.

This week, Exoprimal ranked as the No. 25 Most Played Xbox title.

Exoprimal is a third-person team-based online multiplayer title in which users battle waves of dinosaurs.

The main game mode, Dino Survival, includes 5v5 competitive matches to complete objectives before the rival squad.

The final game includes firearm weaponry and defensive options.

Exoprimal is available on Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.