Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon No. 27 Steam Top Seller

Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.’s Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon for the PC ranked as a Top Seller in Valve Inc.’s Steam division due to building pre-order demand.

This week, Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon ranked as the No. 27 Steam Top Seller based on revenue.

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon is the latest entry in the third-person mech action series. The last installment, Armored Core V, was released in 2012.

In the title, corporations and resistance groups fight over control of a new energy source.

The final game will include single-player and multiplayer options.

It will be sold Aug. 24.