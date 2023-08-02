New Toyota Land Cruiser is a boxy beast

Toyota this week announced the new 2024 Land Cruiser, a turbo-charged SUV that pays tribute to the iconic off-roader.

The new Land Cruiser is powered by a 4-cylinder i-FORCE MAX turbo hybrid powertrain with a 48-hp electric motor and 1.87-kWh battery that produces 326 horsepower and 465 lb.-ft. of torque.

Three grades include Land Cruiser 1958, Land Cruiser, and the limited Land Cruiser First Edition.

The boxy beast is fronted by the TOYOTA heritage grill, classic round LED headlights on the 1958 and First Edition grades, and rectangular LED headlights on the Land Cruiser grade.

All models will include 4WD, power steering, 17-inch disc brakes, fog lamps, heated seats, heated steering wheel, CRAWL control, trailer hitch, 6,000-lb. tow capacity, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0.

The Land Cruiser and First Edition grades add a 12.3-inch touchscreen, Multi-Terrain Select, Multi-Terrain Monitor, and 18-inch alloy wheels. The First Edition will add leather heated / ventilated seats, roof rack, Qi wireless charging pad, and dual USB-C charging ports.

The 2024 Land Cruiser will be built in Toyota’s Tahara and Hino plants in Japan. It will be sold in spring 2024 starting in the mid-$50,000 range.