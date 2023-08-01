Everybody 1-2 Switch! No. 21 in Japan sales

Famitsu this month said Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Everybody 1-2 Switch! for Nintendo Switch ranked as a best-selling title in the latest retail data from Japan.

Between July 17 and July 23, Everybody 1-2 Switch! sold 2,205 to rank at No. 21 in software sales.

Everybody 1-2 Switch! is a mini-game multiplayer title that includes 2 to 8 player local games and up to 100 users in Smart Device mode.

Games includes Joy-Con Hide & Seek, Ice Cream Parlor, Quiz Show, Squats, Color Shoot, Relay Race, Bingo Party, Statues, and Balloons.