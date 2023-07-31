Xbox Live Apr. 2023 Games with Gold to deploy

Microsoft Corp. this week will release Xbox Live Games with Gold for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in Apr. 2023.

In Apr. 2023, the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One will offer Blue Fire Aug. 1st to the 31st and Inertial Drift from Aug. 16th to Aug. 31st.

Xbox Game Pass Core, a new subscription tier that will take over Xbox Live Gold, will drop Sept. 14.

Xbox Game Pass Core will offer online multiplayer gaming, a collection of more than 25 game titles, and exclusive member deals at $9.99 per month or $59.99 per year.