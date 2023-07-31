Xbox Game Pass to drop Celeste this week

July 31, 2023

Microsoft Corp. this week will release Celeste to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Celeste is a single-player platform title that includes more than 700 screens of platforming challenges.

It will be released Aug. 1.

