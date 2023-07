Microsoft Corp. this week will concludes the Ultimate Game Sale for the Xbox Series X|S and the Xbox One.

The sale discounts select titles by up to 80 percent.

Discounted titles include Elden Ring, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, NBA 2K23, F1 23 Champions Edition, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition, Destiny 2: Lightfall, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Gotham Knights, and NieR:Automata Become As Gods Edition.

The sale ends Aug. 1.