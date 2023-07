Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo 3DS ranked as the No. 5 hardware in Japan in the latest sales data from the territory.

Famitsu this week said the Nintendo 3DS sold 22 units between July 17 and July 23 to rank at No. 5 in the period.

For the fiscal year ending Mar. 31, 2023, Nintendo reported 1.6 trillion yen in revenue, down 5.5 percent from one year ago. Net profit totaled 432.7 billion yen, down nine percent year-over-year.

The company has sold 75.94 Nintendo 3DS units to date.