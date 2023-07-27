FIFA 23 No. 1 at UK retail

GfK Chart-Track this week said EA Inc.’s FIFA 23 for Sony Corp.’s PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Microsoft Corp.’s Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Co., Ltd.’s Nintendo Switch ranked as a top-selling software title in the latest retail data from the UK.

For the week ending July 15, FIFA 23 ranked as the No. 1 boxed software in the All Formats Chart.

FIFA 23 utilizes Hypermotion 2 technology for two times the capture data in soccer animation for next-gen platforms, new skill-based power shots, on-pitch physics, collision prediction system, and new passing types.