Xbox Game Pass to drop Celeste

Written by: NEWS DIVISION
July 26, 2023
Microsoft Corp. in Aug. will release Celeste to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.
Celeste is a single-player platform title that includes more than 700 screens of platforming challenges.
It will be released Aug. 1.
