Xbox Game Pass to drop Celeste

July 26, 2023

Microsoft Corp. in Aug. will release Celeste to Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC Game Pass.

Celeste is a single-player platform title that includes more than 700 screens of platforming challenges.

It will be released Aug. 1.

