Samsung previews Galaxy Z Fold 5

Samsung Co., Ltd this week previewed the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the latest version of its premium folding device.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 incorporates a new Flex Hinge that folds flat, an improved Taskbar for added desktop functionality when unfolded, and a slimmer S Pen Fold Edition.

Peak brightness for the 7.6-inch main screen has increase by 30 percent up to 1750 nits.

The device is powered by the latest Snapdragon 2 Gen 2 chipset for increased performance.

The external 6.2-inch cover display, cameras, and 4,400mAh battery remained unchanged from the Fold 4.

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be sold Aug. 11 at $1799.99.